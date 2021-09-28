Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

New Delhi, September 28, 2021

US President Joe Biden on Monday received his Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on camera at the White House.

"Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," Biden said before getting his booster shot.

About 23 per cent of eligible Americans haven't gotten any shot, said the president.

Some 20 million Americans are eligible for a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a CNN report.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week recommended Pfizer boosters for older adults, long-term care facility residents, some people with underlying health conditions and adults at increased risk of Covid-19 because of their jobs.

IANS