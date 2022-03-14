5 Indian students dead in Canada highway accident

Toronto, March 14, 2022

Five Indian students in Canada have been killed in a highway collision in Canada's Ontario province.

The five were killed when their van collided with a tractor-trailer on Canada's Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified them as Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, Pawan Kumar, 23, and Harpreet Singh, 24.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Two injured students were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The victims were students in colleges in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

OPP Constable Maggie Pickett said: "It's a tragedy. Nobody wants to respond to that call for service, but we're there, we're working."

There are over 200,000 Indian students currently studying in colleges in Canada.

IANS