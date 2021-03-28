1 dead, 5 injured in Vancouver knife-stabbing incident

Vancouver, March 28, 2021

One person was killed and five others were injured in a knife-stabbing incident in Canada's Vancouver city, according to the police.

Police have arrested a man who stabbed those people in and around a public library in North Vancouver at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A video from the scene showed that the man injured himself with a knife before being subdued by police.

Police said the attacker appeared to be acting alone.

IANS