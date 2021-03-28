- Home
America
1 dead, 5 injured in Vancouver knife-stabbing incident
Vancouver, March 28, 2021
One person was killed and five others were injured in a knife-stabbing incident in Canada's Vancouver city, according to the police.
Police have arrested a man who stabbed those people in and around a public library in North Vancouver at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A video from the scene showed that the man injured himself with a knife before being subdued by police.
Police said the attacker appeared to be acting alone.
IANS