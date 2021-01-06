Alex Ellis appointed as new British High Commissioner to India

London, January 6, 2021

Alexander Ellis, Deputy National Security Adviser in the Cabinet Office, has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to India.

Ellis, who will succeed Sir Philip Barton, will take up his appointment later this month, a press release from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

Ellis served as Director General of the Department for Exiting the European Union from 2017 to 2019 and before that as the British Ambassador to Brazil from 2013 to 2017, as the Director of Strategy in the FCO from 2011 to 2013, as Ambassador to Portugal from 2007 to 2010 and as Adviser to the President of the European Commission from 2005 to 2007.

