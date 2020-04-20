Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to carry UAE nationals back home from India

Dubai, April 20, 2020

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia announced today it will operate new repatriation flights from four Indian cities to Sharjah to carry back home UAE nationals who are stranded in India because of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The special flights will operate from Mumbai and Delhi on April 20 and from Cochin and Hyderabad on April 22.

"Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard," a press release from the Sharjah-based airline said.

The airline had announced earlier that it is operating a mix of repatriation flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to multiple destinations.

Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a total fleet of 56 new Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, serving some 170 routes from four hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

