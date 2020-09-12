After UAE, Bahrain decides to normalise ties with Israel

Washington, September 12, 2020

Less than a month after he brokered a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for full normalisation of relations between the two countries, United States President Donald Trump on Friday brokered a deal to establish full diplomatic relations between Israel and another Arab nation -- Bahrain.

As part of the deal, Israel and Bahrain have committed to begin the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, start direct flights between their countries, and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, the White House said.

The deal came after Trump hosted a telephone call between King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

Following the call, the three sides issued a joint statement:

“President Donald J. Trump, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel today spoke and agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and the prosperity in the region.

"The United States expresses its gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting the historic Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama on June 25, 2019, to advance the cause of peace, dignity, and economic opportunity for the Palestinian people. The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential. Israel affirmed that as set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths.

"King Hamad and Prime Minister Netanyahu express their deep appreciation to President Trump for his dedication to peace in the region, his focus on shared challenges, and the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to bringing their nations together.

"The parties commend the Unite d Arab Emirates and Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his leadership on August 13, 2020, in announcing full diplomatic relations with Israel.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain has also accepted President Trump’s invitation to join Israel and the United Arab Emirates at the historic signing ceremony on September 15, 2020, at the White House where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani of Bahrain will be signing a historic Declaration of Peace.”

The move by the UAE and Bahrain make them the first Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel in more than 25 years.