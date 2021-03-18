Tanzanian President John Magufuli passes away

Dodoma, March 18, 2021

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has passed away due to a heart disease at the age of 61, the country's Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced.

"With great sadness, I announce the death of our brave leader President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli who died today at around 6 p.m.," Hassan said in a televised announcement on Wednesday night.

Hassan said President Magufuli was admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute earlier where he was treated for chronic atrial fibrillation, a heart condition he has suffered for more than 10 years.

According to the country's Constitution, Vice-President Hassan will be sworn in and become President for the unexpired period of the term of five years.

Magufuli was re-elected the president of Tanzania in October 2020.

Hassan also announced a 14-day national mourning.

"During the 14 days of mourning all national flags will fly at half-mast," said Hassan, adding that funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Magufuli was born in Chato, Kagera region, on October 29, 1959.

In 1995, Magufuli was elected an MP from Chato constituency.

He served in the Ministry of Works as deputy minister in 1995-2000 and then as minister in 2000-2005.

He also served as minister at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development in 2005-2008, the Ministry of Livestock Development and Fisheries in 2008-2010, and at the Ministry of Works for a second time in 2010-2015.

