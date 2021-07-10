Seven killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Mogadishu, July 10, 2021

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a suicide car bombing targeting the Mogadishu police chief in the Somalian capital on Saturday, authorities said.

A police officer said that the improvised explosive device targeted the vehicle of Mogadishu police commander Frahan Qarole at Banadir junction.

The attack caused casualties but the police chief survived the attack.

The impact of the deadly explosion destroyed several buildings nearby.

Somali police spokesman Sadik Aden said that, at the time of the attack, the convoy of vehicles carrying the Mogadishu police chief was travelling between Banadir and Medina hospitals.

The incident caused a huge traffic snarl-up in Mogadishu streets as the plume of black smoke from the scene indicated that the explosion was huge.

IANS