10 killed, 50 injured in S. Africa gas explosion
Africa

10 killed, 50 injured in S. Africa gas explosion

IANS

Johannesburg, December 24, 2022

At least 10 people were killed and around 50 others were injured on Saturday following a gas explosion at Boksburg in South Africa, officials said.

William Ntladi, a spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services, said that they received a report that a gas truck was stuck under a bridge in Boksburg at around 7.50 a.m.

"When the firefighters tried to suppress the fire, there was an explosion and six firefighters were injured... they are in a stable condition," Ntladi said, adding that the circumstances will be investigated.

The type of gas carried by the truck was unclear, according to the spokesperson.

IANS

South Africa
Gas explosion
Boksburg
Gas truck

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in