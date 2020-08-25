7,012 fires burn 1.5 million acres of land in California

San Francisco, August 25, 2020

At least 7,012 fires in California have burnt 1.5 million acres of land in the state so far this year, according to authorities.

At this time last year, 4,292 fires had burned 56,000 acres, media reports quoted California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) as saying on Monday.

Northern California's LNU Complex fire, the largest blaze in the state which grew to 350,000 acres in size as of Monday, has destroyed 871 buildings, damaged 234 and threatened 30,500, while its containment grew to 22 per cent, Cal Fire reported.

Five people have died in the LNU Complex, bringing the state's total toll to seven.

Of the 350-plus recreation sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, only about 150 are still open.

Parks were being closed due to smoke, dangerous fire conditions or fire activity, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that more than 14,000 firefighters and more than 2,400 engines now are working to contain the hundreds of wildfires.

Some 2,200 residents are in emergency shelters around the state.

IANS