7 dead, 2 missing in N. Carolina flash floods

Washington, November 13, 2020

At least seven people were killed and two others missing in the US state of North Carolina due to flash floods, which also damaged roads and bridges.

Some areas of the state have received about 10 inches of rain until Thursday.

At least four bridges and 50 roadways in Alexander County in the western Piedmont region were damaged by the floodwaters

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flash flood warnings from Charlotte into Raleigh.

"Multiple water rescues and life-threatening flash flooding continues across the NC Piedmont/Western NC this morning due to heavy rainfall and streams coming out of their banks," the NWS forecast office in Greenville-Spartanburg tweeted on Thursday.

"Do not drive into flood waters," it added.

Besides North Carolina, flash flood warnings and watches were also issued from South Carolina to Maryland's Eastern Shore Thursday morning.

IANS