636 more die of coronavirus in Italy, 1,941 new cases reported

Rome, April 6, 2020

Italy today said 636 more people had died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the pandemic sweepin the world to 16,523 so far.

Today's number was higher than the 525 deaths reported yesterday, which was the lowest since March 19.

With 1,941 new cases reported today, the number of active cases in the country went up to 93,187, the Civil Protection Department said.

The total number of infected people in the country so far, including those who have died and the 22,837 people who have recovered, has gone up to 132,547, the department added.

Local media reports quoted Luca Richeldi, a doctor from Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital and a member of the government's CTS expert committee on the crisis, said the latest data confirmed the impression that the spread of the deadly virus is slowing after almost a month of a stringent lockdown.

"The figures largely confirm the comforting trend that we have been seeing for a few days, thanks to the effective containment measures," Richeldi added.

