International
6.3-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami alert issued
Tokyo, December 21, 2020
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Aomori prefecture on Monday, but authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 2.23 a.m., with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.7 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.
The earthquake logged 5 lower in some parts of Iwate prefecture and 4 in Aomori pPrefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
There were no immediate details on damages or injuries.
IANS