Rescue teams at the site of a collapsed restaurant in Xiangfen County of Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province, on August 29, 2020.
Rescue teams at the site of a collapsed restaurant in Xiangfen County of Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province, on August 29, 2020.
International

29 killed in China restaurant collapse

IANS

Beijing, August 29, 2020

At least 29 people were killed after a restaurant collapsed in China's Shanxi province, authorities said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday during a birthday party for an 80-year-old person at the Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang village, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue work ended at 3.52 a.m. Sunday.

A total of 57 people were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed two-storey building.

Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries.

The conditions of the seven serious cases were not life-threatening.

An investigation team has been set up to probe the accident.

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in