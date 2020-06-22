2 killed, 12 injured in North Carolina shooting

Washington, June 22, 2020

Two persons were shot dead and 12 others injured at an impromptu block party on Monday in Charlotte, the largest city in the US state of North Carolina, officials said.

"Several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement.

Among the 12 injured, seven were hurt in the party shooting, while five others were hit by vehicles afterwards, according to the police.

IANS