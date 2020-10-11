17 killed in Thailand train-bus collision

Bangkok, October 11, 2020

At least 17 people were killed and 30 others injured when a tour bus collided with a cargo train in Thailand on Sunday, a government official said.

The accident occurred when the bus, carrying 65 passengers, was crossing a rail track in Bang Toey area of Chachoengsao province, Xinhua news agency quoted chief district officer Prathuang Yukasem as saying.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals by rescue workers.

The bus, which was heading to a temple in Chachoengsao from Samut Prakan province, was immediately overturned due to the collision.

The train from Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province was en route to Bangkok's Lat Krabang.

The cause of the crash is under probe.

IANS