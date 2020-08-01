16 killed in Afghan flash floods

Kabul, August 1, 2020

At least 16 people were killed in flash floods in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a senior official said on Saturday.

The flash floods occurred on Friday night in the Qalatak area following heavy rains, Tolo News quoted Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar's governor, as saying.

Khogyani said that, of the 16 victims, 15 were children, adding that four others were also injured.

The flash floods have damaged dozens of houses, he added.

IANS