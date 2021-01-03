11 coal mine workers shot dead in Pakistan

Islamabad, January 3, 2021

Eleven workers at a coal mine were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said on Sunday.

The gunmen abducted the workers late Saturday night from Bolan district and killed them later after taking they were taken to another area, Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi as saying.

Sources from the province's intelligence agencies told Xinhua that the armed men handcuffed the workers and tied their feet before shooting them from a close range.

Three other workers were injured and have been transferred to a hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

Investigation into the incident is underway.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

