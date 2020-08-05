100 killed, nearly 4,000 injured in Beirut blasts

Beirut, August 5, 2020

As many as 100 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured in two huge explosions that rocked downtown Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damage and casualties.

President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures. He said that was "unacceptable".

Officials did not say what caused the blaze that set off the blast. A security source and media said it was caused by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.

"It's like a war zone. I'm speechless," Beirut's Mayor Jamal Itani told the media while inspecting the damage on Wednesday that he estimated would lead to losses in the billions of dollars.

"This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon."