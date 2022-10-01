When the Artist is a Farmer-Environmentalist!

Vadodara, October 1, 2022

Shweta Bhattad is an artist with a huge difference! Ever since she was a student of Sculpture at the Fine Arts Faculty, Baroda, Shweta’s fascination with food – its cultivation, consumption, presentation, nutrition, wastage, starvation, and overeating resulting in ill-health – has intrinsically informed her sculptural and performance art projects over more than a decade.

But her main concern with food is with the multi-pronged sustenance it offers – not just to the person (or animal/bird/insect) who eats it, but also to the communities that cultivate it and bring it to the market, and continue to propagate it.

Around 2013-14, Shweta, a native of Nagpur, moved to her ancestral home and farm in village Paradsingha almost on the border in southern Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, a few miles north of Nagpur. Here, she began her life as an artist-farmer-environmentalist, along with her collective of 14 like-minded members (though not all of them were trained artists). It was not an easy decision.

The collective began to proactively mobilize local villagers, create awareness about causes for farmers’ suicides, loss of farmer’s control over land, water and cattle, and being tied to the perennial circle of poverty.

Then, they also started the annual Gram Dhara Chitra Utsav, generally held at the cusp of the end of summer and beginning of the monsoon. This attracted many young artists from across India to travel to Paradsingha and participate in the Utsav, creating art that responded to environmental issues. It convincingly proved that art with a mission need not be dull and didactic, and let esthetics go for a ride.

The Gram Dhara Chitra Utsav project received the Vadehra Gallery, Delhi’s FICA (Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art) Public Art Grant in 2015. This offered Shweta an opportunity to establish an on-going Gram Art Project in Paradsingha, initiating village-level income-generating activities, a major one of which is Functional Art.

Shweta mobilized groups of rural women and taught them how to make seed-embedded hand-made paper post-cards and seed-embedded rakhi-s with handspun cotton thread crocheted around the seed and as the tie-threads.

Once the products were past their use, they could be buried in soil either in a flower pot or directly in soft ground and watered as usual till the paper disintegrated, the seeds sprouted and grew into a plant that either flowered or fruited or did both. It was a wonderful multi-purpose product that continued to give pleasure for a long time than an ordinary rakhi or post-card would.

Then came the pandemic. And with it confusion and panic. Shweta Bhattad gave it a long, hard thought. And came up with an out-of-the-box idea. Literally!