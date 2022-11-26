The Importance of Being Kumar

Vadodara, November 26, 2022

With Deepawali having just turned the corner, most middle-class homes across India would be sporting Special Festival issues of their favourite magazines – Desh, Anandamela, in Bengali, Stree, Gruhshobha, Lokasatta, Manini, Awaaz and Jatra (with its risqué cartoons!) in Marathi, Madhyamam in Malayalam, Taranga and Sudha in Kannada, Kumar and Navneet in Gujarati, to name just a few – on their drawing room tables.

There are probably several such magazines in other Indian languages as well, in print and digital versions. These thick, special issues are as much a part of the celebration of Diwali/Pujo/Onam as are the religious rituals, new clothes, rich foods and getting together with family and friends that make festivals so special!

In Gujarat and across Gujarati families spread all over India and abroad, the just-about-a-century old Kumar has a special place on the coffee table or the bedside, depending on the reading habits of the residents.

Kumar was founded in 1924 in Ahmedabad by artist-educator Ravishankar Raval (1892-1977) and writer and design enthusiast Bachubhai Ravat (1898-1980) and its first issue was out in January 1924. The cover of the first issue was drawn and designed by Ravishankar Raval who had studied at the JJ School of Art, Mumbai. It was an illustration of a young boy (on the brink of becoming a man) on horseback.

Raval explained this image by stating that "the youthful horse stood for the readers’ unparalleled enthusiasm, while the gesture of holding the horse’s rein symbolized a sense of control over this enthusiasm, through rational thought. The spear in the boy’s hand stood for his well-thought-out target, while the young man himself was symbolic of youth – the reader – who was moving towards tomorrow."

On page 3 of the first issue, in the Editor’s Note, Raval clarified that the periodical was not just meant for Kumars (males) but young girls (Kumari) and women as well, and that the word kumar was to be understood as youth in general!

Both Raval and Ravat were ardent followers of Gandhian ideology, and its critique of English-centric education and encouragement of alternative educational structures. Therefore, they plotted appropriate strategies for the periodical that would offer "significant guidance for art, aesthetics or newness, adventure, or social progress".

So the content ranged from poetry, stories, articles, puzzles, jokes, games, how-to’s, letters to editor, artist profiles, book reviews, interviews – almost everything under the Sun. And the subject matter covered philosophy, history, science, arts, politics, technology, literature and the arts.

It included features on personalities such as President Roosevelt, Samuel Johnson, Marie Curie, Karl Marx to columns on beetles and wild boars, in-depth research into design and typography, and articles talking of how one must "Always Have the Camera on your Shoulder while Travelling" (Camera ne khabhe bhervine j faro) to "The Art of Running Away" (Bhaagi jaavani kala), and even "Is the Government occupying its Seat in Delhi just to swat Flies?" (Sarkar jakh marva Dilli ni gaadiye bethi chhe?).