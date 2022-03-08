SuPoshan Sanginis: Sheroes changing the rural women's world

Ahmedabad, March 8, 2022

Men and women are often differentiated based on “gender role” and the tasks assigned to them. The question is who has defined these roles and assigns these tasks? And are they still valid? Are we confining our present potential just to uphold age-old societal constructs? Other biological and anatomical differences aside, both genders have one brain and one heart to function. Also, if we see the letters ‘W’ & ‘M’, both are reverse forms of each other.

Today we present some women’s stories who have dismissed the so-called gender specific roles and taken the lead to bring a significant change. They are SuPoshan Sanginis (SS), community volunteers under the Adani Foundation that implements, among other things, a nutrition project called SuPoshan.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group, one of India's top business conglomerates headed by Gautam Adani.

1. Busting Superstitions and Myths: SS Mousumi, 30 years – A Changemaker in Chawklapur Village, Haldia, West Bengal

Belonging to a conservative joint family and being a mother of a four-year-old child, Mousumi’s urge to do something for her community was rather repressed. She kept herself busy at home and was very particular about cultivating the right eating habits, personal hygiene and childcare practices. Her family maintained good health, but things were different outside. She could observe many pregnant women falling prey to superstitions. Due to age-old beliefs, pregnant women were prohibited from consuming dairy products, certain fruits, vegetables, oil. It is also difficult to convince them to opt for institutional delivery and immunization.

On becoming a SuPoshan Sangini, she was determined to bridge the knowledge gap. Initially, she struggled with the Antenatal Care registrations, caseload of malnourished children (13 SAM and 21 MAM), reluctance towards consumption of IFA tablets and much more. She kept demonstrating the benefits of all the right practices through multiple aids, discussion, and cooking demonstrations. She visits 10-12 houses daily and engages the men too through family counselling. This has built up the capacities of women and a trend towards behaviour change. As per data source from VHSNDs, pregnancy registrations are 100%, 0% Severe acute malnourished (SAM) children and only 4% Moderate acute malnourished (MAM) children, out of 125 children in the village.

2. From Dependent to Dependable: SS Chandra Prabha Ahirwar, 28 years – A Changemaker in Mohangiri slum, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

In a small town like Vidisha where women are not allowed to work, Adani Foundation trained ten women to become SuPoshan Sanginis. Chandraprabha Ahirwar is one of them. Before joining the project, she was better known as "Bahu" of her area. She always had health issues, that kept her dependent on in-law’s pension for medical expenses. To add to their woes, her husband was unemployed for most of the year. On meeting two Sanginis, she was motivated to step out and earn for herself. On getting trained as a Sangini, she took charge of her health first. Now there was no looking back. In the past two years, she has conducted baseline survey of 896 households, universal anthropometry of 265 children and HB Screening of 890 adolescent girls. She confidently supports ICDS workers and spreads awareness on importance of good nutritional status. She ensures maximum participation of beneficiaries at the village level events and her efforts are well appreciated by the ICDS staff. Chandraprabha transformed from being a hesitant person to a people’s person.

3. No Age for Education: SS Mamina Pradhan, 34 years – A Changemaker in Rabindra Nagar village, Dosinga GP, Odisha

It was a sad moment when Mamina’s husband left her with the younger son and forcibly took the elder one to another village. While going through what she believed was a “cursed” life for more than 2 years, something changed upon seeing a Sangini’s presence in her vicinity. Her brother persuaded her to join project SuPoshan – after all, she was a matriculate – and she hesitantly gave in. However, Mamina was skeptical about getting acceptance of the village community.

With monthly SuPoshan trainings and subsequent activities, she earned a new identity. She went back to studying – she cleared class 12th exams and then through a distance education programme, she became a graduate. She did this alongside her duties as a Sangini. This further motivated her to do a pathology training course in 2021. Today she is working in the pathology laboratory of her own village while supervising her son’s schooling. She knows that education holds the key to independence and is setting a strong example in her community, especially for young girls.