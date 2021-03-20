Now Or Never — Bidri Craft

Bidar (Karnataka), March 20, 2021

When Bidar calls it a day, the artisans of Bidri-craft burn the midnight oil.

Every few months, the artisans of Bidar jump the fort walls, sneak into the premises to fill their bags with the most valuable element of the craft: soil. They touch this soil to the tip of the tongue, determining how it tastes. “Only if tastes sharp, can it be used,” explained Mohammad Bari, whose family has been engaged in this trade for over three generations.

It is this soil, which has not been exposed to either sunlight or rain for centuries that gives the artefacts the famous black colour. Interestingly, it is only found in a few selected spots of the city's fort.

And nowhere else in the world!

The artisans of Bidar ignore the security personnel and the anti-trespass warnings regularly issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local government. They have to find a way to ensure that their craft survives.

“We know the backdoor entries. We have to get the fort's soil as it is the soul of the craft and we do not use any equipment or dig, we just use our hands to fill the bags and once brought it is enough for the work to continue for the next 2-3 months," Bari said while arranging his equipments.

The ASI, during the fort's restoration work, has already packed the two spots Barood Kota and Hazar Kothri with concrete. These were the places where the soil was found. Today, Dilli Darwaza is the one and the only spot left. Casually carving on a desk, Bari added, "If they pack Dilli Darwaza too, the craft will come to an end."

***

The nationwide lockdown due to the spread of Covid-19 virus only rubbed salt into the wounds of artisans. "Halaat pahle se nazuk the, aur naazuk ho gaye," said Mohammad Khaja.

He added, "In the inital phase of the lockdown, we did make products of the remaining raw materials. Once it got finished, we had nothing to do but to remain in our homes. I took loans to run my family."

"The products have a layer of dust on them, there are no orders, no tourists, no customers, hence no income."

What is worrying is that the artisans have switched their professions. They no longer hold the chisels in hand, they now receive food orders and drive taxis in the cities. "Post lockdown, couple of artisans moved to city [Hyderabad] for work. I am afraid, many will follow suit," Rasheed said.

Post-lockdown, the craftsmen believe, the progess is "slow". And the art can get going only if there are buyers.

***

This beautiful craft influenced by Persian art is said to have entered India through Rajasthan’s Ajmer – it was Sufi saint Khaja Moinuddin Chisti and his followers who introduced it. Much later, an Iranian master artisan Abdullah-bin-Kaisar migrated to Bijapur, during the coronation of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Wali Bahmani (the 9th Sultan of the Bahmani Sultanate – 1434-1457 A.D).

He presented the sultan articles of what was to become the Bidri-craft. The Sultan, impressed with the work, invited the artisan to settle in Bidar. It was preferred by royalty and aristocratic families. The craft flourished and as 1961 Census of India mentions, “The settlement of Bidar grew into a reputed city and became a Mecca for artisans from all over the civilized world”.

In the Book ll of the "Chahar Gulshan’ is "an account of the five Subhas (administrative divisions) of Deccan", one of the five being Bidar. A manuscript in the British Library has the following passage: “The subah of Mohammadabad called Zafarabad (Bidar). In this subah, the fine and rare Bidri vessels are made...The craftsmen of this place make them with such delicacy that even a painter could not imagine them."

Recently, Rehaman Patel, a researcher of Indo-Islamic art of North Karnataka reproduced a Bidar map which also included an atlas commissioned by French officer Colonel Jean Baptiste Gentil. It is now in the India Office Library. Apart from other things, it contains an image of a bespectacled artisan at the bottom left of the page, engraving a floral pattern on to the side of a globular huqqa, while, his wife and pet parrot look on.

The illustration is captioned: “Fabrique de Beder ou on incruste en or et argent” (Beder workshop for inlaying in gold and silver). In the bottom right corner of the page is a drawing of the types of wares produced, which include a bell-shaped huqqua, a globular huqqua on a stand, spittoons, boxes, an ewer, and washbasin.

***

Sadly, all that remains now is a handful of shops that practise the craft. And they have time and patience, for it is a lengthy procedure.

Using a masterpiece of a particular artefact, a shape is created in the mud. When zinc and copper are poured into this shape, a mould is obtained. This mould is first smeared with sanzeera powder, known for its cooling factors, and then smoothened by manual filing, which makes it easy for the artists to draw flawless intricate designs on the surface with various chisels.

Then, following the existing engraved art, artisans hammer a thin silver or gold wire into the grooves to inlay the component. Again, the smoothing takes place, but this time using a machine. Later, the artefact is dipped in a vessel comprising boiling water, ammonium chloride and, of course, the famous fort's soil. This combination gives it its black colour. What emerges out is a final product, that is polished and showcased for sale.

***