Nidheya Suresh: Young Indian filmmaker trying to find her feet in US

In your pursuit of film-making as a passion, what were your biggest obstacles? How did you overcome them?

A lot of my obstacles were about my self-confidence. Initially, I considered myself only a writer, so I wanted only to write scripts that someone else would direct. But, of course, starting in the industry, it's essential to have work that gets you recognized, so I realized I had to direct some of my scripts as well. I was not too fond of it at first, because I felt it didn't suit my personality. So, I doubted if I was meant to be doing this. But the more I did it, the more comfortable I became with it. I think it was persistence and listening to my parents' advice on pushing forward that helped.

When I tried making Maa in Mumbai, I faced a different obstacle. I tried coordinating everything from here in Los Angeles and intended to be in Mumbai for five days to film it. But the closer I got to filming, the more I realized that it was going to be tricky, because I hadn't met most of the cast or crew personally. I had to trust the judgment of others, and I wanted to have my say in the production. The process of indie film-making in America is so different that I decided to make it here instead. I'm glad I did because it turned out how I'd envisioned the film.

Tell us about your upcoming films - For Better or Worse and Bandaid.

For Better or For Worse, written by my friend Ahlan Williams (we both co-directed it), is about three couples who go on vacation together, where buried secrets and scandals come out. It's different from my other work, where it's more about relationships and friendships than anything else. Bandaid, which I had been working on in various forms before I finally shot it (it started as a stage play), is about Randall and Sania, an interracial couple in the United States. Sania is a hardworking and smart Indian woman, and their relationship is under threat of the looming issue of legal immigration, and her visa approval.

This film feels very personal and is important because it explores the complicated, layered decision-making process when it comes to an issue like immigration and staying together forever.

You've indulged in the writing, directing, and producing processes of film-making in all your films. Which of them have you found to be more comfortable than the others?

Writing is something I've always loved to do, so it's the one that comes most naturally to me. The others were new facets of film-making, and it took a while to grow fond of them. No matter how much I enjoy directing and producing, writing will always be my one true love.

What are your other passions and hobbies?

I love reading. My mother used to read to me as a kid, and it's something that I love to carry on. I try to read at least 52 books a year. So far, in 2020, I've already finished 20 books, so I'm exceeding my expectations. I also love attending conventions like Comic-Con and WonderCon to indulge my nerd interests. I enjoy baking and trying new recipes, but now I'm indulging in cooking and making new things for my parents and sister.

If not a film-maker, what do you see yourself doing today?

I would be a novelist. That was my dream since I was little, and I know someday I will publish a few novels as well.

Who will Nidheya Suresh be ten years from now?

In ten years, I hope to have directed and written award-winning feature-length films, which also received commercial success. I want to be a showrunner on my television show, and also have a book or two on the New York Times bestseller list.

Which movies this year should have won the Oscars and which ones deserved their wins?

Oh, I think Parasite and Bong Joon-ho deserved all their wins. I was thrilled and clapped so hard for them that I bruised my finger in the process. It was such a strange moment, where I felt wholeheartedly happy and excited for someone who wasn't even my friend or relative.

But I think Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story should've got more recognition, and Lulu Wang's Farewell a nomination - Farewell is one of my top five films of the year. I was devastated that it didn't even get nominated.

Will you come back to India to make films? Which Indian film industry would you like to work within, if so, and why?

I was actually supposed to film Maa in Mumbai, but coordinating everything from here turned out to be a bit of a hassle. But there are some personal stories that I would like to tell. Like there are these two films I want to do, one a short and another a feature, about my bond with my late maternal grandpa, which I definitely want to film in Kerala (maybe even in his house). I plan on writing that script in English, and collaborating with my mother to translate the dialogue into Malayalam. The Kerala film industry is very much geared towards good content as opposed to “masala” films, so I would definitely want to make films in that industry.

Which film-makers and other artists would you like to work with, Indian or otherwise, and why?

Gosh, I would LOVE to collaborate with Zoya Akthar, I’m such a huge fan of her work. She strikes the right balance between making an entertaining movie that is also of really high caliber. Her film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of my top favorites! I would like to collaborate with actors like Ayushman Khurrana and Radhika Apte, because I love the content they produce. And of course, Shah Rukh Khan, who is my absolute favorite…that would be such a dream come true. In Hollywood, I want to work with Robert Downey Jr (whose Iron Man/Marvel movies really helped me cope with my grandpa’s death), Troian Bellisario from Pretty Little Liars (tv show), and the female directors, Greta Gerwig and Lulu Wang. I love both of Greta’s films, and Lulu’s debut film moved me beyond pieces, so I want to work with both of them for sure.

Tell us what you wish would improve in the film industry, in the US or in India.

Honestly, I want more female talent behind the screen as much as in front of it. My film sets are super diverse, but it was only during my fifth film that I got to work with a female cinematographer – Alyssa Rivas – and she was an absolute blast to work with. In India, I wish we could move towards more nuanced filmmaking. I think that the Kerala film industry already does this, I just wish Bollywood would adapt to it more.