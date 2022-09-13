MCSU: A project for women's empowerment in Baroda, that was far ahead of its times

Vadodara, September 13, 2022

I have been a Baroda resident all my life. And written extensively on its heritage buildings, history and what have you. But I had never seen this little jewel of a building, winking from behind a camouflage of leafy bushes and old trees.

Built in 1938 (or thereabouts, architect was Shri Talwalkar who trained under the British architect Robert Chisholm), the Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (MCSU) is a double-storeyed red brick and wooden building with broad arched corridors and airy large rooms, that overlooks the Sur Sagar pond near the Akkalkot Maharaj Mandir, at the heart of the city, and has been a quietly working towards the upliftment and empowerment of girls and women for the last many decades.

I visited the building last week for Urja 2022, an exhibition of utility products, masalas and food items made by those supported by MCSU, crafts by expert artisans, premium designerwear, products from ethical brands, as well as those from the museum shop attached to the Fatehsinh Museum in the Palace campus.

Conceptualised and established in 1914 by Maharani Chimnabai II, the second wife of the far-sighted Maharaja Sayajirao III, who empathized with the unlettered, poor and socially disadvantaged women in her kingdom, the MCSU Trust’s vision of educating and empowering women to earn a decent livelihood and live with dignity continues to bear fruit.

In its initial decades, the skill training included basic literacy and numeracy skills strengthened by income-generating vocational training in tailoring and embroidery, expanding to book-binding, hand block-printing, and later to beauty treatments. In recent years, teacher training and computer courses have been introduced as well.

The Maharani’s detailed working model for women’s emancipation was certainly ahead of its time and continues to be relevant even today. But she needed money to put her dream into practice and the Maharaja was not one to easily loosen the purse-strings. He challenged her to get the consensus of the people first.

“Always ready to take a dare,” smiles Shrimant Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the present Maharani, “she graciously accepted the condition and organized what might have been the first fund-raiser in Baroda!”

Chimnabai, who was the first president of the All India Women's Conference (AIWC) in 1927, chose the Central Hall of the imposing Nyay Mandir building as a venue for her fund-raiser where she would create a "sensational sensorial experience" for art and music lovers and the culturally aware Baroda public of those days. The building was decorated beautifully with flower pots, lighting and fountains and the Royal Band played under the direction of noted vocalist-musician, Ustad Maula Baksh.

Needless to say, the gala affair was a runaway success making a profit of a whopping Rs. 3,500. It also received a donation of Rs. 10,000, as promised by the Maharaja.

In spite of the training institute being supported by the State, and personally by the Maharani at that, families of the girls and women that the training was directed at still refused to send their daughters to the institute. A forceful door-to-door drive was then organised with the involvement of the wives of officials in the Gaekwad Court, convincing families that their daughters and young widows in the family as well as the destitute women in the neighbourhood, that these women would be safe at the institute and as times modernized, they needed skills that would help them earn a living.