Kerala: Environmental threats can destroy Edakkal caves and their Stone Age carvings

Rains, landslides and another prehistoric rock art site

The risk at Ambukuthi increased manifold as Wayanad faced yet another round of incessant rain coupled with landslides and destruction this year. According to the Wayanad district soil conservation officer P.U. Das, who inspected the site, the crack had formed along a 60 metre stretch on the hill slope. The exact cause of the crack is yet to be ascertained.

“The crack must have developed during the heavy rains last year. The possibility of such cracks causing landslides during floods is high. As Wayanad has faced the brunt of extreme weather events in the last three years, the hills require immediate attention. Environmental questions must be addressed and the caves must be protected for future generations,” he said.

The concerns are getting raised at a time when an important prehistoric rock art site has been spotted in the foothills of the same Ambukuthi hills.

According to independent researcher, writer and national award-winning filmmaker O. K. Johnny, who discovered the second site, Ambukuthy hills are a hidden treasure with high archaeological importance. Its safe protection from the adverse effects of floods, landslides and human encroachments is vital, he said.

In the meanwhile, Wayanad’s environmental groups are demanding immediate taking over of the whole mountain by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to end all kinds of human interference.

Trying for UNESCO tag

The degradation is happening despite the government declaring 5.5 acres of land around the caves as protected and banning any kind of construction activities 300 meters around the mountain premises. Though five years have gone by since the state government decided to hand over the caves to the state’s archaeology department, nothing has progressed so far even in that respect. Private tourism lobbies are now exploiting the lackadaisical attitude of the government.

According to U. K. Preman, a local social worker, four major tourism resorts had been constructed in the close vicinity of the caves in the last six years by flouting all norms. Despite being an ecologically fragile area, six major constructions are now underway. Resorts were being made using permission to build smaller structures, he alleged.

Environmental activist Thomas Amabalavayal pointed out that though the state government has been trying to obtain a World Heritage Monument status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the caves in the last one decade, the potential threats to the rock carvings, including unrestricted construction and mining activities in the area are remaining unaddressed. Scientific measures to conserve the monument are also not in sight.

“After the heavy rains last year, the first cave at Edakkal was closed for three months for tourists when a huge stone collapsed into it. Despite the government ban on all types of construction on the premises of the caves, illegal resorts and illegal quarrying using explosives have been going on unhindered,” said P. K. Achuthan, convener of Ambukuthi Hill Conservation Committee.

Apart from posing serious threats to the rock shelters, the environmental degradations could adversely affect well-being of hundreds of families residing on the hill slopes at Kuppakolly, Edakkal, Andikkavala, Vellachattam, Pattiyambam, and Govinda Moola.