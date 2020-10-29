Gandhi in the Gallery: The Art Of Disobedience

New Delhi, October 30, 2020

Artist of non-violence. That was an apt description of Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the world the philosophy of non-violent civil disobedience. For Sumathi Ramaswamy, the James B Duke Professor of History and International Comparative Studies and Chair of the Department of History, Duke University, North Carolina, USA, this subject was the reason to explore a new book on Gandhi.

The author has spun a fascinating story by deriving information from artists who have invested in Gandhi through paintings, sculpture, videos and digital platforms.

What was the reason for Ramaswamy to come up with a book on Gandhi? How is this book different from the many we have read on the Father of the Nation?

“Without a doubt, I can say that this is the first monograph that charts historically the investment by artists of India from his own time into the present in the figure of Gandhi,” explains Ramaswamy. “There is no other such monograph. As I note in my preface and opening paragraph of chapter 1, in the vast scholarship on Gandhi, virtually no attention has been paid —other than in a few essays — on this investment.”

The author emphasizes, “I also think it is important to pay attention to this investment — not only because it is a lacuna in the scholarship, but even more importantly, because the artist has emerged as the key 'conscience keeper'. At a time when Gandhi has been reduced to a platitude, artists of India are continuing to re-interpret him for our times, find new meanings in his message. Not least, in contrast to even my own past scholarship on the subject, I have focused on what we might call gallery artists rather than artists who produce mass-produced images.”

Gandhi has been much-loved by various artists. Has he been a delight for the artists? Ramaswamy says, “I have argued that the artists see in Gandhi a fellow creative spirit—even an artist himself, as several of them claimed; but also, an inspiring muse, and a critical prop to think with about current dilemmas and problems. The last chapter of the book explores this last argument: I suggest that during his own life time, artists seem to have been interested in Gandhi as a living person, the Mahatma, the symbol of the nation etc. But since his death, but especially since the 1990s, he is not so much an end in himself but the means to another end: they draw on his figure and his example to critique the rejection in contemporary India of Gandhian ideas of pluralism and non-violence, the unseemliness of his ubiquitous icon and branding, his absence while seeming to be everywhere. In the words of Riyas Komu (some of whose images I consider), he is 'beacon, warning, and provocation'.”