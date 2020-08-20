First Person: Bapuji was a child at heart

Mumbai, August 20, 2020

On the one hand, my brother (musician Shaarang Dev) and I feel blessed and fortunate to have Bapuji as our father because we all know about his contribution to the world of Indian classical music, and how he was admired by people beyond borders. But I want to share how Bapuji lived his life and that inspired us to follow his footsteps.

My Bapuji was born in a small village Pili Mandori of Haryana, before the Punjab and Haryana partition happened. Even though he came from a society where gender discrimination was inevitable, in our house there were no such rules. So I was not treated specially because I am the daughter, or Shaarang was never given any extra privilege because he was his son.

We have grown up in a household where at least seven to 10 of his students would live with us because he believed in the guru-sishya parampara. He never took money from them because for him it was 'vidya daan', a huge contribution to music. He treated all his students as his children. In a way, he was living by example to teach us the joy of sharing since childhood.

He had a larger than life personality, something very magnetic. Although in our growing up days Bapuji became a superstar and travelled extensively for his concerts, he always had time for all of us -- house full of children! He would play with us, we would jump around him. Someone would be doing riyaaz and Bapuji would also be listening to that and correcting to perfection!

Bapuji was very open-minded and encouraged us to experiment and if we made any mistake, he would just get upset for a moment but then accept it as a human mistake. I think he was too huge a personality and, of course, he had so much love to give to all of us.

But I have to tell you, there was something Bapuji was very strict about -- and that is following set discipline. He always nudged all of us towards physical fitness because he would say you cannot excel in anything if you are not physically fit. He would always tell us to take care of our health and vocal cord, and for that one should lead a disciplined life.

As a child, I used to hate doing exercises and one-day Bapuji said, "Meri bacchi, body ka balance sahi rakho to hi mind ka balance sahi rahega, aur awaaz bhi". At that time I did not understand what he meant, why would he be specific with food, exercise and riyaaz so much. I understand the value of it now.