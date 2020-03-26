Filmmaker Ajitesh Sharma finishes first documentary, ready for bigger things

New Delhi, March 26, 2020

Aerospace scientist-turned filmmaker Ajitesh Sharma, who has largely focused on fashion films for some years now, has just finished his first documentary, "The Chernobyl Saga -- Irish Butter Case of India", and is now preparing for bigger and more ambitious things.

"This is a documentary about a legal case filed in India. The interesting part is that this case was connected to the nuclear incident at Chernobyl miles away from India. This is the first Indian film ever to be shot in Chernobyl," Sharma told NetIndian in an interview.

The release of the film has been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world, but he is hoping it will soon make it to the festival circuit. He is also approaching distributors.

Since making his first experimental film at college more than 10 years ago, Sharma, 39, has travelled some distance, having made short films like "Visible Bra Straps" in 2010, SWEN, feature film, in 2012, music videos like "Ek Dua" and "She & Me" before foraying into fashion films like "Stulkan" for Myntra, "Together" and "The Call of the Tarrots". In 2018, he produced a children's short film "Folk Tale" and has now completed work on the documentary.

As the lockdown clamped across the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to take a break from shooting, Sharma is using the breather to work on a variety of scripts and draw up plans for bigger things like a web film, a web series and maybe even a feature film for the big screen -- all of which could pose serious challenges for an independent filmmaker.

Sharma is currently making all his content under the banner of Keep Rolling Films, which is under a parent company called Atiksh Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Apart from the documentary, he is ready to publish a swimwear-based coffee table book titled "Sunkissed", which he says will be the first of its kind by any Indian photographer. The theme of the collection is swimsuit and lingerie and it is shot at exotic locations in Thailand, the Maldives, Goa, Bali, Russia and Iceland, among other places. The models are just as diverse, from India, Russia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Germany.

Sharma was born and brought up in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh where, after schooling, he completed his B. Tech. and M. Tech. before going on to do an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. He also did an online post-graduate diploma in Advertising and Public Relations from MICA, Ahmedabad.

It was a typical small-town life for him in his growing-up years. "Joint families, lots of cousins, lots of neighbors, full-day film marathons on rented VCRs, lots of video games and amid that a bit of study (low attendance was acceptable in schools those days)," he recalled.

He said that, though he was good at studies from the beginning, there was never a constant emphasis in his family on just studies. "I had enjoyed the typical hobbies of video games, match collection and lots of reading. At a young age, I had read the complete Mahabharata (the 5000-page double volume one) twice. My most favorite read was Chandrakanta and allied titles, which I have read more than 50 times, lierally," he said.

Filmmaking and photography were still some distance away, but he had written stories and poems and was involved in the organisation of fun fairs, short plays, contests and so on at the colony, school and later at the college level.

After taking a degree in Mechanical Engineering (he ranked 4th among 75,000 engineers who passed out in Madhya Pradesh that year), Sharma cleared GATE and enrolled for M. Tech. In his second year of M. Tech, he joined the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala as an aerospace scientist.

"I worked at ISRO from 2003 to 2007 (nearly three and a half years) and all these years were highly inspiring and eventful. I travelled to all the centers of ISRO in India and had an extensive exposure to rocket and satellite technologies. I wrote and published five technical papers in scientific journals, while at ISRO. I had a chance to work on advanced missions of Indian Cryogenic Stage, GSLV MkIII, and Chandrayaan," he recalls with pride.

"Working for ISRO, working for our nation is a matter of pride and I still hold immense pride about my stint at ISRO," he said.

When he joined ISB, during orientation week, he found that there were many talented students around him -- theatre artistes, singers, musicians, photographers. "An idea sparked in my mind, to make a collaborative film harnessing the talents of ISBians and the beauty and grandeur of the ISB campus. We, some of the students of the Class of 2008, joined hands together and made our first student film; remember we are talking about an elite business school not a film school, so this film was one of its kind; I was writer and director of the film," he said.

Asked if any films had influenced him, he said there were many which had touched his heart. "I love Indian films as well as Hollywood films. However, the films which have impacted me as a filmmaker are World Cinema films -- European, Korean, Iranian, Italian, French, and many other such films."