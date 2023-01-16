Crafting Futures: Helping create livelihoods for nomadic communities

Vadodara, January 16, 2023

The pandemic months kept people off the streets, working from home. But what happened to those whose home as well as work place was the street?

The Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNT communities) in India (about 10% of the population) are spread across urban and rural areas. Traditionally, they have no land holdings (being nomadic), moving from one village to the next pitching akeshift plastic tents on the outskirts.

If they are in an urban area, then the street is home (unless they are in their bastis, often illegal, always in the fear of the bull dozer). As a result, almost none of them are able to get a valid Aadhar Card as they cannot register a home address, and hence remain out of the safety net of possessing a Ration Card, a bank account, any kind of insurance or provident fund or other government schemes for the BPL communities.

It was by chance that just a few months before the COVID pandemic enveloped us, the Bhasha Research and Publication Centre, Vadodara, had undertaken a study with five participant organisations to map the DNT communities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to document, study and understand their socio-economic and educational status.

The study was supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, India, and it continued during the pandemic, however, at a slower pace.

However, the pandemic had left the communities the organisations were working with in miserable conditions. Their usual livelihoods – usually begging, doing karamat (street-side entertainment shows such as balancing acts, etc.), selling stuff at traffic lights, and so on – were no longer possible as there were nobody on the streets to beg from or perform for.

So the organisations first accessed funding that could help the families in need with rations, fresh vegetables, simple medicines.

During the ration relief drive, two projects were conceived to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities, especially to the women in two DNT communities – the Kalbelia and the Madari. Men in both communities were snake-charmers, known for their skill in catching snakes and presenting street performances with live snakes; they also doubled as magicians.

However, the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 put an end to their skill with snakes as well as associated income-generating activities such as drawing venom, creating antidotes for snake bites (sold to the poor in rural areas) and so on. These women already had inherent skills in crafts that could be further strengthened.

The Kalbelia women, generally dressed in black, are known for their gymnastic Sapera dances where they can turn and twist their bodies to musical rhythm. They are also excellent with the needle and thread creating graphic, geometrical quilts of ethereal beauty.

During the pandemic, the Kalbelia women took their own tradition of quilting forward and created the most fantastic embroidered quilts, using a variety of stitches and coloured threads, exhibiting an intensely developed sensibility of design and colour combination, of skill with the needle and thread, and of the ability to visualize a stretch of fabric and work creatively around it. They also created a variety of bags, cushion covers, table cloths, baby pillows and so on.

In Ahmedabad, a project of teaching Madari women the skills of crocheting and braiding was started with the help of Budhan Theatre, while in Bundi, Rajasthan, the Kalbelia Craft Revival Project was started with the help of the Kota Heritage Society.

Both the projects have been able to successfully strengthen the existing craft skills of women and offered them opportunities for better livelihood generation in the contemporary craft bazaar. Their work was recently exhibited at the India International Centre Annexe Gallery, New Delhi and at the Satya Gallery, Navjeevan Campus, Ahmedabad.