Aviation geeks seek to script history, up in the air

Mumbai, September 17, 2022

The first is always special. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, managed and controlled by the Adani Group, witnessed one such moment when the newly launched Akasa Air took off for its maiden journey to another Adani airport destination in Ahmedabad on August 7.

The new carrier's first service was on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Among its many passengers was a very unusual passenger, 13-year-old aviation geek Abeer Magoo. He was the first passenger to get the boarding pass for the flight during a special ceremony before the historic take-off in the Indian skies.

“I have been an aviation geek since the age of five,” says the class 8 student from Gurgaon, who dreams of becoming a pilot.

Being part of this monumental occasion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai was the cherry on the cake for him. “I wanted to take the first Akasa Air flight and that is why I flew from Delhi to Mumbai and booked my tickets for the first flight from Mumbai to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Little did I know that I would be handed out the first boarding pass in such a grand ceremony,” says Magoo, adding that it was indeed a memorable moment for him to meet late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who backed Akasa Air.

The first flight took off after being inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with Minister of State General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.)