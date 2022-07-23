Art weds Wine!

Vadodara, July 23, 2022

The Bordeaux-based family of Baron Philippe de Rothschild and its premier and globally leading brand of fine wines, Chateau Mouton Rothschild, has nurtured a close link with contemporary world art. Since 1945, every year, a leading artist would be commissioned to create a painting or illustrate the Chateau Mouton Rothschild label on their premium wine bottles. These artists have included Salvador Dali, Joan Miro, Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, David Hockney, Jeff Koons, Anish Kapoor, and recently, Olafur Eliasson, the Icelandic artist.

The Rothschilds went on to design and create a private Museum of Wine in Art with a collection of rare and beautifully crafted wine-related objects from across the world.

Following in the Rothschild footsteps, several winemakers across the world began to create labels for their bottles that featured artworks, thus strengthening the bond between great art and equally great wine.

Why am I rambling like this about wine, especially given that I live in prohibition-implementing Gujarat? Well that’s because I just found out that a young Gujarati artist, Vaidehi Kinkhabwala, originally from Ahmedabad, having studied Art at Ahmedabad, Baroda and then the USA and now living and working as a painter in New York, was selected by a Portuguese and then a French winemaker, to create artworks for their exclusive and limited edition wine bottle labels.

The Portuguese winemaker Luis and Maria Joao Pato’s artisanal natural wine company, Joao Pato aka Duckman, is based in the wine region of Bairrada, Portugal.

Says Vaidehi, “Their Duckman ART-isanal wine project stresses the importance of crossing from the past to the future, what we have received from the past and will leave for future generations. This is so much in sync with my personal values as an individual! While working on this artwork I was reminded of the finely suited Duckman sitting and teaching future generations to care about the environment!”

Later on, Sons of Wine, based in Alsace, France, selected Vaidehi’s artworks to be featured on three of their exclusive natural wines -- a Chardonnay 19 for export to Japan, a limited edition Great Magnum Morgan, and a biodynamic Chardonnay.

One painting was specially created based on the poem Loreley by Guillaume Apollinaire and two others from Vaidehi’s existing paintings - one from the Portraits of Men Series (The Barkeep) and one from Poster Poems Furia Series (Out of Control).

Vaidehi says, “This project was unique in the sense that my art hit some notes for the Vintners and they made it the star of the label. Both these collaborations have been thrilling for me, where I got to tell someone else's story, make it relatable and create an immersive human experience.”