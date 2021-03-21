A fascinating peep into the life of Guru Dutt

New Delhi, March 21, 2021

This was in the 70s. The announcement at school assembly was painful. A student had passed away in a rail accident close by, trying to cross the tracks, and we were told classes had been cancelled. School was shut for the day.

One of us suggested we could play a match at the India Gate Lawns. “Movie,” said another. We had a "sponsor" too. He promised to pick the tab for the five of us. Off we were to Plaza Theatre which was showing Apradh in the morning show. The F1 race in the movie was an attraction but we were simply besotted with the image of Mumtaz in a bikini.

Just as the tickets were to be bought, came the stumbling block. No school students in morning show. Disappointed, we turned to the Odeon Cinema, which, we were told, allowed entry to students in the morning show. Kaagaz Ke Phool was the movie. Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman stared at us from the huge poster.

But our "sponsor" backed out from buying the tickets. “Not for this movie,” he was adamant. An elderly gentleman, privy to our furious debate, said, “Take my advice. Watch the movie. You will come to understand good cinema.” We debated before the "sponsor" acceded.

For the five of us that day, Kaagaz Ke Phool changed the perspective of watching cinema. We stepped out of the cinema hall in awe of Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. We looked around in vain for the elderly gentleman to thank him for the recommendation which introduced us to quality cinema. We had fallen in love with Guru Dutt.

Those were the days of Mere Apne, Anand, Bobby, Zanjeer with Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Amitabh Bachchan setting a new trend. But we were transported back in time by Guru Dutt. Now, with Yasser Usman’s brilliant biography of the great film maker, my reverence for Guru Dutt has grown manifold.

Yasser is a wonderful story teller. His biographies of Rajesh Khanna, Rekha and Sanjay Dutt won him raving praise for the research. With Guru Dutt, An Unfinished Story, he has set a benchmark in this genre of narratives. Published by Simon & Schuster, this is a definite tribute to the maverick that Guru Dutt was.

The biggest challenge for Yasser was archival material on Guru Dutt. “There were not many around who could talk about him. Much of the archival material was gone. It was only in the 70s that film journalism picked up. Most close to him had passed away. Only his sister (Lalita Lajmi) was around. Lalita ji agreed to share her memories. Amazingly she remembered the dates and was prepared to answer most of the questions," Yasser told NetIndian.

The book is a fascinating peep into the life of a man who was considered a complicated personality, a filmmaker much ahead of the times, and a master of the art that was close to his heart – looking at music as the major strength of the movies that he made. The book does miss the key voice in his life – Geeta Roy – but then she left this world in 1972, taking with her a chunk of their history of being together. Yasser was candid, “It would have been great to listen to her story. If only her version was available for the current generation. Geeta ji was the trump card in his life.”