Yogi promises world class film city in Noida, opens doors for investment

Mumbai, December 2, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the proposed film city in Noida would offer "world class" facilities to the entertainment industry.

The Chief Minister also said that he is not "stealing" any business from Maharashtra.

Adityanath, who was on a one-day visit to Mumbai to attract investors, said the setting up of a film city in the state is an "open competition".

His remark apparently came in response to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray's comment that he will not allow anyone to take business out of Maharashtra. Adityanath said that his government is building a "world-class" film city in Noida, which will be well-connected by road and air with Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, and so on.

"The new film city will be built on a 1000-acre plot, 6 km from the proposed Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar. It will be connected to Delhi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Agra and state capital Lucknow. The interest shown by the people associated with the film industry is a good sign," he said.

He further said, "How can anybody take away anything from somebody. It is not a wallet to steal. This is an open competition for whoever can give secure atmosphere, better facilities and most importantly, social security in which all people can work. The film city in Mumbai will continue to work. A film city in UP will be built as per the requirement, in a new atmosphere."

The Chief Minister in Mumbai held meetings with companies interested in investing in his state, including N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani group, and Baba N. Kalyani of Kalyani Group.

"I also interacted with companies that are interested in investing or have invested in the defence manufacturing corridor, including Adani Defence, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence, Hinduja, Seimens etc. Their suggestions have been taken. For the film city, we spoke to personalities from the industry about their requirements," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister listed a Rs 200 crore bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the first civic body in north India.

"Uttar Pradesh has the highest municipal bodies in the country. Nearly 80 million population lives in urban areas. In a bid to provide better infrastructure and facilities, we have listed a bond for Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the first civic body in north India. After Lucknow, we will inspire Ghaziabad to do the same. This move will help bring in transparency and financial discipline in their workings, along with creating healthy competition," he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, actor Akshay Kumar met the UP Chief Minister and discussed his coming film "Ram Setu".

The actor met the Chief Minister for dinner at the Trident Hotel, according to a government spokesman.

The Chief Minister, who was due to meet a galaxy of film personalities in Mumbai on Wednesday, appreciated Akshay's efforts in making films with a social message.

The actor also lauded the steps being taken by the Yogi Adityanath government to promote film making in Uttar Pradesh. He told the Chief Minister that he had shot a number of films in the state.

Adityanath also told the actor about the proposal to set up a film city in Uttar Pradesh.

In September, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

Filmmakers including Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Mishra, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Umesh Shukla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are part of the delegation invited for the meeting with Yogi Adityanath.

