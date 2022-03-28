Warangal to host the second leg of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022 from tomorrow

Hyderabad, March 28, 2022

The second leg of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM) 2022, the national cultural festival, will begin tomorrow in Warangal, Telangana.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate the two-day mega cultural extravaganza while Union Minister of Culture & Tourism G Kishan Reddy will take part in the RSM activities on March 30.

This national cultural festival had opened at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh on March 26 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebrations to mark the 75th year of independence of the country.

It features performances by local artistes and choreographed folk performances. It will also witness classical music recital by Hyderabad Brothers (Carnatic Vocals) and musical sessions by Padma Shri awardee Darsham Mogulaiah and playback singer Mangali, among others.

The Mahotsav on March 30 will witness performances by music director and singer Vande Matram Shrinivas and other popular playback singers. The day will also feature a classical dance performance by Padma Shri awardee K Padmaja Reddy.

Folk artistes perform impromptu throughout the day either on the stage or among the public. The main cultural performance is staged from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

Apart from folk troupes eminent Padma & Sangeet Natak Akademi awarded classical artistes covering all genres have been performing every year at the Mahotsav. Special care is taken to choose artistes reflecting the regional flavour of the State where the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is organised.

Under Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav events will be organised at Warangal on March 29-30 and in the third leg in Hyderabad for three days from April 1.

Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM), was conceptualized by the Ministry of Culture in 2015 to celebrate the spirit of tradition, culture, heritage and diversity of India. Apart from the broader objective, this Mahotsav aims to preserve, promote & popularize the Indian spirit and reconnect the new generation with culture and showcase to the world the unity in diversity.

The first Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav was held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi in November, 2015.

