Vice–President Naidu to confer Sangeet Natak Akademi awards and Lalit Kala Akademi awards on Saturday

New Delhi, April 8, 2022

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will present the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship and Sangeet Natak Awards for the year 2018 to 44 eminent artistes and 20 National Awards of Lalit Kala Akademi for the year 2021 in a joint ceremony tomorrow at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Sangeet Natak Akademi has elected four Fellows in the year 2018 for their eminent contributions in the field of the Performing Arts. They are Zakir Hussain, Jatin Goswami, Dr Sonal Mansingh and Thiruvidaimarudur Kuppiah Kalyanasundaram.

The Lalit Kala Akademi has awarded the prestigious Fellowship to three outstanding artists. They are Himmat Shah, Jyoti Bhatt and Shyam Sharma.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) are national honours bestowed by the Republic of India on performing artistes as well as teachers and scholars in the field of performing arts. The recipients are selected by the Akademi’s General Council, consisting of distinguished musicians, dancers, theatre artistes and scholars in these disciplines and nominees of the Union Government, State Governments and Union Territories.

The National Exhibition of Art is organised annually by the Lalit Kala Akademi showcasing the brilliance and capacious oeuvre of the awarded artists. The 62nd National Exhibition organised this year is a platform to showcase the outstanding artists on a nationwide scale.

The 62nd National Exhibition of Art will be inaugurated by Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy on April 9 in the galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi.

Following the Award ceremony, Sangeet Natak Akademi has scheduled a festival of Performing Arts from April 9-19 at Kamani Auditorium and Meghdoot Complex, Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi. Kishan Reddy and Meenakshi Lekhi will inaugurate the festival at Kamani Auditorium.

The festival of Performing Arts showcasing the Akademi awardees will continue for eleven days bringing to the audience a delectable range of performances from across the length and breadth of the country and ranging over a wide spectrum of genres such as music, dance, drama, folk & tribal and allied arts and puppetry.

