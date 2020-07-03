Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

Mumbai, July 3, 2020

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning, Bollywood sources said.

She was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for about two weeks for treatment of breathing and diabetes problems.

Saroj Khan was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19. The end came around 1.30 a.m. Friday.

IANS