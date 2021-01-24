Varun Dhawan marries childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal

Mumbai, January 24, 2021

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shared the first image of his wedding with hischildhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening, after the ceremony took place earlier in the day.

The actor, who was tightlipped about the wedding all along, posted a picture of himself with his newly-wed wife on his official Instagram page with a short note.

"Life long love just became official," Varun captioned the image.

Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug on Sunday in the presence of family and close friends.

While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

The newlyweds also sent out "laddoos" for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.

Celebrations had started in the venue, The Mansion Resort, in Alibaug on January 22 and the wedding took place on Sunday.

IANS