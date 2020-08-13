Ultra Media to release “Raat Ke Musaafir” music video featuring Sona Mohapatra on August 15

The concept, developed by scriptwriter Remya Sasindran, delves into the barriers that women face when they have to be out at night to achieve their dreams and how women continue to support each other to make the world a safer place.

The song featured in the video is composed by Nitin Krishna Menon, who last composed music for a short film "Missing" directed by actor Vipin Sharma, which was selected for screening at NYIFF 2020.

Rajat Agrawal of Ultra Media & Entertainment, said, “We are extremely happy to acquire the rights of the music video ‘Raat Ke Musaafir’, which highlights womens' safety issues on the eve of Indian Independence Day. We partnered with the producers because the creative energy of the entire team was infectious and the final output will definitely empower female viewers and raise awareness. Iconic Sona Mohapatra adds to the overall impact in her inimitable voice. We at Ultra intend to start and facilitate #RaatKeMusaafir safety drive for women working at night.”

Mohapatra said, "Raat ke Musaafir immediately struck a chord with me. The narrative, both visually and in song was about women's right to public spaces, be it night or day and their right to be able to dream freely and make those dreams come true! There could be no better spirit to celebrate this Independence Day and one that has come right in the middle of a scary pandemic and health scare where it has become even more evident that in order for humankind to get through to the other side, all genders need to work together, with mutual respect, in harmony because there is a much bigger force at play that no one can control. This harmony can be brought about only if we free women from their shackles."

"This song has strong electric guitars and is a rock ballad. Unconventional in India since such ‘rockstar’ status is reserved for the men folk more often than not and this too breaks barriers subconsciously and overtly! I enjoyed singing this song straight from the heart because it tells a story without preaching or patronising anyone. Women have been trained to speak softly and are expected to sing like a high pitched bird in a sweet voice only and also be a damsel in distress. This is 2020. Those days are over," she added.

“We decided to release the song on Independence Day because freedom is a core theme that runs in the song. Eventually the song is a take on everyone's freedom to be themselves and find others in that journey who will support you,” added Ajay Govind, lyricist and director of the music video.

NNN