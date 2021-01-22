Ultra Media & Entertainment releases modern avatar of iconic Gujarati song

Mumbai, January 22, 2021

Ultra Media & Entertainment has recreated a modern avatar of the 1998 superhit song "Mare Te Gamde Ek Var Avjo" that featured ace actors Hiten Kumar and Roma Manek.

The new music video, billed as a tribute to the two legendary and multi-facted actors, will feature actors Hitu Kanodia and Aarti Bhavsar. It will be released tomorrow, a press release from Ultra Media said.

The new song is produced and directed by Hareshbhai Patel and sung by popular singers Manali Chaturvedi and Bhaven Dhanak. Its music is composed by well-known music director duo of Kashi Kashyap and Richard Mithra.

The song seeks to reinvent the magic of the original blockbuster song from the 1998 superhit film “Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya”.

The film was directed by the veteran Govind Patel and had Hiten Kumar, Roma Manik and Arvind Trivedi in the lead roles. The music of the original song was composed by Arvind Barot. The film was the biggest grosser of that decade and is still one of the highest grossing Gujarati films of all time, the release said.

Manali, the lead singer in the video, is also a famous Gujarati rapper and folk singer. It has a short regional rap section by her along with the actors, making the song contemporary and it is expected to help it resonate better with today's youth and audience.

Govind Patel is also known as the "Manmohan Desai" of Gujarati cinema. Incidentally, his son Hareshbhai Patel is the producer of this 2021 music video.

Kanodia is a popular Gujarati actor and politician and had started his film career as a child artiste. He has acted in more than 100 Gujarati films till date.

Aarti Bhavsar is also a well known actress and model and has acted in many Gujarati films and music videos.

"This new music video, in which Hitu Kanodia plays an army officer returning home on a vacation, though, retains the original essence and charisma of the old song. A new contemporary look and feel is added to it in terms of exotic locales, dance steps, background dancers and music composition. The actors not only match the original song step-by-step but have also added their own distinctive touches to make it reverberate with the youth and the pulse of today. The music programming is by Akshath & Aryaman and its mixing and mastering is by Akash Dew," the release said.