Triller helps Indian artistes win big at global Billboard charts

Following the Billboard & Triller partnership on Best Weekly Triller Charts in the US & Worldwide, Triller has helped Indian artistes such as Armaan Malik, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tesher cross global shores by using their popular photo and video sharing platform to launch their latest tracks and consequently attain international milestones.

All three continue to dominate Billboard’s Top Triller Global Charts, alongside A R Rahman’s Dil Bechara, for four weeks running now; whilst building a combined viewership of over 97 million worldwide views for these song launches on the app.

"Triller has leveled the playing field by enabling multiple multilingual Indian artistes to, for the first time ever, simultaneously and persistently feature on a globally reputed list alongside tracks by other multinational platinum artists such as DJ Khaled and Drake, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone amongst others," a press release from Triller said.

"This is deeply significant, as just a few years ago, Indian musicians making it big internationally seemed like a distant dream. Triller has offered India what no other app could thus far - increased democratization in the discovery of its music across global shores, by helping homegrown talent bypass traditional gatekeeping and earn some long-overdue recognition overseas. With Triller, musicians have not only found a staging ground for hits, but a home to launch full-fledged, international careers," the release said.

“Triller’s top priority will always remain the music industry. We are making landmark strides, as this will be the very first time when streaming will finally benefit all concerned, be it labels, musicians or publishers. Our obsession with artist-centric growth will directly help artists cement their places on billboard charts by engaging with a new enthusiastic audience that will in turn elevate their streaming counts,” Raj Mishra, Head of Triller, India, said.

“We feel deeply invested in sharing the amazing talent that India has, with the rest of the world” said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman, Triller. “We have recently announced a long-term exclusive partnership with JioSaavn to create a collaborative, cross-channel stream that will deepen our Indian user base’s engagement with their favourite music for both our popular services. This association is our step forward in glocalizing Indian artists.”

According to the release, the app has unlocked the secrets to social streaming, by closing the loop between viral videos and music streams. It enables artistes to stream full-length songs within the app, while receiving full streaming credit when a video goes viral -- a development so lucrative, it is bound to attract more "desi" talent.

It said Triller had seen a surge in downloads and gained millions of users organically in the very first few weeks of entering the Indian market, overtaking other music discovery giants in the process to become one of the most downloaded apps in the world. Triller’s list of international investors and strategic partners worldwide already includes artistes such as Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Marshmello, Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Baron Davis, Tyga, TI, Jake Paul and Troy Cartner, among others.

"The app’s network is steadily encouraging a new cultural wave that aids native talent to find galleries across shores," it said.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik’s #next2mechallenge based on his new hit song "next 2 me" was uploaded on Triller in early July 2020 and has garnered over 48M views on the app to date.

"The past few months have been tough for everyone, especially for those who are away from their loved ones. With 'next 2 me' I wanted to capture that feeling of missing someone but in a light-hearted and hopeful manner. I believed that the listeners would relate to it and it was heartwarming to see how so many people have made the #next2mechallenge on Triller their own in various ways with the videos they’ve put out,” he said.

The Young Shahrukh by Tesher video was first uploaded on Triller on Aug 14, already boasting 11.5 million views till date. An excited Tesher said, "Seeing my debut original single go viral and hit millions of views and streams is a special moment. For a new talent as myself, it's promising to be discovered by a major - Sony Music, India through my song Young Shahrukh. I'd like to thank everyone who supported the song and helped make this feat a reality. My tracks tend to blend cultures together to express how, even though spread across the globe, music is one language that brings everyone together. Triller allows me to reach that global audience that is able to appreciate this.”

Diljit Dosanjh has also recently touched #1, with his Triller video on G.O.A.T. garnering over 26 million views since this July.

Released by Sony Music Entertainment, A. R. Rahman's "Dil Bechara" has also been on the chart for four weeks with over 10.8 million views on Triller. "Our aim has always been to release music that has impact and pushes boundaries for our diverse group of artists. We are so pleased that with platforms such as Triller, our voice is further amplified," Rajat Kakar, Managing Director, Sony Music Entertainment India, said.

With over 250 million worldwide downloads, Triller was ranked as the #1 App in all categories in the App Store, sharing credence in 50 countries including the United States, Australia, France, Great Britain, Italy, and more. Internationally, Triller has licensing partnerships with top studios such as Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal, allowing users to create content with an extensive catalog of music.

NNN