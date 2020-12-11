The Arduous World of a Translator

New Delhi, December 11, 2020

Vikrant Pande has undertaken a mission of bringing translations of Marathi literature to the masses. For years, some of the best written Marathi books remained restricted to the region for want of translators.

For Pande, 55, who has completed ten books with the latest on Duryodhan from Mahabharata, it has been a journey that started with translating a collection of short stories.

His foray into translation was interesting. “I was reading Ranjit Desai’s Morpankhi Sawlya, a collection of short stories on nature, when I translated them so that I could read them out to my children. I sent the translated stories to my friends and to my surprise, they thought I had written them! They didn’t look like translations, giving me an idea that I could translate well. I quickly checked and found that most Marathi classics, which I had read since childhood, had not been translated. It gave me an opportunity to try them. I was lucky to find an editor in HarperCollins who was keen for me to work on the Marathi classics and the journey began,” Pande told NetIndian.

The journey began with Ranjit Desai’s tribute to Raja Ravi Varma. “Holding the paperback of one’s first work is like, to use a cliché, holding one’s child. The feeling is indescribable. It is the final output of months of work. While translating one is too close to the subject, so seeing the final paperback with its coloured cover page, beautifully done by the publisher, is a matter of pride. A friend of mine who owns an original Raja Ravi Varma painting was kind enough to give an image of the painting which was used on the cover. The book, my first one, is also close to my heart as I have been an avid collector of Raja Ravi Varma oleographs. The story by Ranjit Desai on the painter is a touching tale, tragic yet inspirational.”

Pande’s next venture was Shala, which rekindled memories of school life. “Shala is my favourite for various reasons. Milind Bokil’s Shala evokes the memories of our childhood, when it was not so common to go over to a girl classmate’s house or chat with her after school hours. The protagonist Mukund reminds us of our schooldays -- leisurely and uncomplicated life. Mukund is in love with a classmate. The author reminds one of a mofussil town or a suburb, a town not yet touched by modernity. The pace of life is simple. The setting is conservative but not orthodox. It is a lovely story and the simplicity of the characters and their emotions strikes a chord with the reader. Shala was tough as it was not easy to get the ‘voice’ of a teenage boy. I had to do consciously what the author probably had done intuitively. And Milind is a good friend. Shala deserves to be read by many more. It is a universal story, which goes beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.”

Shala was also made into a movie in 2011 and is available on Disney+Hotstar.

History has been the driving force behind Pande’s translations. As he explains, “Some of the topmost books in Marathi are in historical fiction, be it Shriman Yogi, Sambhaji, Rau Bajirao Mastani, or many such. Maratha history from Shivaji till 1857 is full of interesting characters. Shivaji was the founder and is etched in history books. Sambhaji is the misunderstood son who was brutally killed. Bajirao and Mastani is a story of a romantic tragedy. Panipat has been documented by many authors. There are gems in Marathi history so well portrayed by authors like Ranjit Desai, N. S. Inamdar, Vishwas Patil and Shivaji Sawant.”