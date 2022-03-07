Wagle Ki Duniya has helped me expand my horizons: Chinmayee Salvi

New Delhi, March 7, 2022

Actress Chinmayee Salvi has won the hearts of viewers and become a household name with her portrayal of Sakhi Wagle, the daughter of middle class couple Rajesh Wagle and Vandana Wagle in the slice-of-life comedy show Wagle Ki Duniya.

As the series completes one year of its run on Sab TV, Chinmayee said that her role in the show has helped her expand her horizons.

Talking about her journey, Chinmayee said, "It’s been an amazing journey working in Wagle Ki Duniya. Every single day has been phenomenal, working with the best team. Sharing the screen with actors like Bharati Ji and Sumeet Sir is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t thank my stars enough.

"Every moment that I have spent together with them is special, and we continue to make memories that we will cherish for life. Ever since I started playing Sakhi, I have explored my skills as an artiste and have expanded my horizon."

Chinmayee said that the role of Sakhi would always remain close to her heart.

"From discovering a teenager's bond with her parents to handling sensitive issues with grandparents, to suddenly becoming the mature elder sister dealing with a younger brother, Wagle ki Duniya has given me opportunities to perform scenes that will forever be close to my heart.

"Touching upon topics that are less spoken about is great, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the love that the audience has showered on Sakhi. I just want to give a big shout out to all the fans out there who have followed my work up until now. You guys are just amazing!" she said.

Wagle Ki Duniya showcases the life of the common man and the middle class, highlighting the various issues and problems experienced by them in their day to day life.

Launched as a modern-day rendition of the 80s sitcom created by RK Laxman, Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse, which features Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Bharati Achrekar, Aanjjan Srivastav, Chinmayee Salvi and Shaheen Kapahi in key roles, has managed to strike a chord with the viewers right from day one, stirring emotions and values of the quintessential Indian middle class.

The characters of the show -- from the sensible duo Rajesh and Vandana and the endearing Senior Wagles to a vibrant Sakhi and a naughty Atharva -- have made the audiences laugh with them, cry with them and experience their pain, as they steered into our living rooms and eventually our hearts over the last one year.

And through this journey, the show encapsulated some moments and topical issues that made us laugh, learn and reflect, all at once.

Chinmayee began her career as a contestant of the Marathi TV dance reality show Dholkichya Talavar in 2017. Later, she acted in the Sony Marathi TV show Navri Mile Navryala in 2019 before she was roped in as Sakhi Wagle for Wagle Ki Duniya.

