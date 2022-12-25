TV actor Sheezan Khan arrested in actress Tunisha's suicide case

Mumbai, December 25, 2022

Rising TV actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case after the actress's mother filed a complaint and claimed that they both were in a relationship and that her daughter took the extreme step because of him.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. A Mumbai court has sent him to police custody for four days.

According to media reports, the two had broken up 15 days ago and then Tunisha went into a depression and was highly disturbed. It is said that she had wanted to get married to Sheezan and he refused, which led to their breakup.

The 20-year-old actress reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sheezan's make-up room on December 24.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has said the actress died because of suffocation after hanging. No injury marks were found on her body.

As per the media reports, her mortal remains are likely to be cremated on December 26.

Sheezan started his acting career in 2013 with the historical drama "Jodha Akbar" starring Hrithik Roshan. Later, he acted in TV shows such as "Silsila Pyaar Ka", "Prithvi Vallabh", and "Ek Tha Raavan".

He is now playing the role of Alibaba in "Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kaabul". Tunisha was his co-star and female lead of the show.

After bagging the role, Sheezan had told IANS: "I remember, in the initial days, I myself approached the casting director asking if there were relevant opportunities for me. The minute he mentioned Alibaba, I felt a connection to it and I knew I would bag his role."

He added: "It was like a strange belief, like I was destined to be Alibaba."

IANS