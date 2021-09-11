The Empire: Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami shine in engrossing tale of Babar's tumultuous journey

New Delhi, September 11, 2021

His name is etched in history as the person who laid the foundation of the grand Mughal Empire in India, which held its sway over the country during the 16th and 17th century.

While most history books and historical accounts tell us about the conquests made by Babar in the course of his efforts to lay the foundation of the Mughal dynasty in India, not many tell us about Babar's evolution as a human being during his journey from his homeland of Samarkand and Ferghana to becoming emperor of Hindustan, as india was called at that time.

The new web series The Empire, streaming on Disney Hotstar, takes viewers through the journey of Mohammad Zaheeruddin Babar from being a heir apparent of the Timurimd land of Samarkand to becoming the emperor of Hindustan.

The journey of Mohammad Zaheeruddin Babar, son of philosopher king Omer Shaikh, to laying the foundation of what is considered one of the greatest empires in india was a traumatic one with death constantly playing a game of hide and seek with Babar and circumstances and people close to him often driving him towards doing things against his inner voice,

In the opening scene of the web series, Babar (Kunal Kapoor) is heard saying that "Chaudaan saal ki umarse hum maut ko dhokha dete aaye hain, ab use age kahan? (From the age of 14, I have been playing hide and seek with death. Now where do I go from here?)"

It is a line that encapsulates the journey of Babar from the hills of Samarkand to the prized land of Hindustan. It was a journey that saw him being constantly crippled by self-doubt and faced with dilemmas of choosing between protecting his own family and consolidating his empire, with Babar giving precedence many a time to the safety of his family over his territorial ambition.

The web series, based on Alex Rutherford's Empire of the Moghuls: Raiders from the North, traces the origins of the Mughal dynasty, taking us through the tumultuous life journey of the young Babar as he embarks on expansion of the Mughal empire. His tumultuous journey sees Babar being confronted by self doubts, treacherous allies and fierce opponents.

Aiding him in this journey with their counsel or armed support are his close family members including his grandmother Eisandawalat or Shah Begam (Shabana Azmi), his elder sister Khanzada (Drashti Dhami), his loving wife Maham and his trusted lieutenant Wazir Khan (Rahul Dev).

While most history books deal with the various conquests by Babar during his journey to consolidating the Mughal empire, The Empire deals with the evolution of Babar as a human being in the course of his journey.

Through the various episodes in his life, director Mitakshara Kumar attempts to provide us a peek into Babar as a human being.. it shows that beneath the exterior of a fierce warrior and emperor lies a tender and gentle human being who cares immensely about his family, friends and his subjects.

It shows Babur as a pacifist who believes in resolving conflicts through dialogue. Through various episodes, we are shown that for Babar the well-being of his family is more important than any conquest.

Also, he comes across as a person who is crippled by self-doubt and often swayed by the opinions of people close to him.