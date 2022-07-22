Sony TV's Indian Idol auditions in Mumbai on July 24

Mumbai, July 22, 2022

Auditions for the new season of Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol will be held in Mumbai on July 24.

The show, that premiered in 2004, has brought to the fore voices like Salman Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of Season 12, Pawandeep Rajan.

"Indian Idol aura has started spreading to various cities! Continuing the journey, auditions in Mumbai will take place on 24th July at Nahar International School, Nahar’s Amrit Shakti, Complex, Chandivali Farm Road, Off Saki Vihar road, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400072 from 8:00 AM onwards.

"Post Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Indore and Lucknow auditions, the channel has further planned a robust multi-city audition series that will traverse across the country. Calling out to all the young, energetic, spirited, and talented singers to give their best shot at a center nearest to them in cities like – Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Delhi," a press release from Sony TV said.

Pawandeep Rajan, a versatile singer, gets nostalgic about his journey to achieving fame in India and becoming a nationwide-recognised talent.

"I have always wanted to be a singer and have been playing tabla since I was 2 and a half years old. A prestigious platform like Indian Idol has helped me fulfil my dreams and turn them into reality. I have learnt everything about music on this show. During the auditions, I remember that Sawai Bhatt had auditioned before me, and I never thought that I would be able to make it this far with such talented singers competing against me.

"Indian Idol as a platform has always surprised me from the audition stage to being a winner. I can never thank this platform enough for making me who I am today. I have earned myself a singer’s identity and my family huge respect. So, I urge everyone to please go for the auditions in Mumbai on 24th July, as you too can be the next davedaar!"

