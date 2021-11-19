Season 2 of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' to premiere on December 22
Mumbai, November 19, 2021
Season 2 of Emmy-nominated series "Emily in Paris" will premiere on December 22 on streaming entertainment platform Netflix.
"Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her," a press release from Netflix said, announcing the second season of what became its most viewed comedy series of 2020.
Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the series.
Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.
Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.
