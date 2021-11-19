Season 2 of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' to premiere on December 22

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the series.

Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

