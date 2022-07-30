Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking to stream on Netflix from August 10

Mumbai, July 30, 2022

The second season of Indian Matchmaking will begin on August 10 on streaming entertainment platform Netflix.

"The job of Mumbai’s premier matchmaker is never over! Sima Taparia is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking S2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match," a press release from Netflix said.

"This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an 'ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian" diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell.

"Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!" the release added.

Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra and J.C. Begley are the executive producers of the series. It is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Season 2 of the show will consist of eight episodes of 60 minutes each.

