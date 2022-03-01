Rocket Boys: Tale of dreams of two men which sowed seeds of India’s space and nuclear programmes

New Delhi, March 1, 2022

The year 1942: As India's movement for independence from British rule gathered steam under the inspiring leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, two young men at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, were envisioning dreams of sending a rocket into space, which sowed the seeds of India's space programme.

The programme took wings in the 50s and the 60s, kickstarting India's journey to becoming a space power.

Narrating the story of Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha, pioneers of India’s space programme, is a new series Rocket Boys, streaming on Sony Liv.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys tells the story of Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha whose dreams of sending a rocket into space laid the foundations of India's space programme, setting the stage for a technolocal revolution.

Spanning across three decades, Rocket Boys takes viewers thrrough the inspirational journey of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, two men with a futuristic vision for the country that helped catapult India into the league of nations who made the atomic bomb and who sent their rockets into space.

Hailing from privileged families, who formed a miniscule minority in pre-independent India, Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha had dreams of nurturing India's technolocal revolution that would catapult India from an importer of goods to becoming self-dependent in manufacture of goods and commodities.

Forced to drop out of Cambridge in his last year of engineering due to the breakout of World War II, Sarabhai joined the Indian Institute of Science headed by C V Raman. A meeting with Homi Bhabha, a professor at IISc marks the beginning of a long association between the two as they together work to lay strong foundations of the country in the field of physics, space and nuclear energy, which culminated in India sending its first rocket into space and making its first atomic bomb.