Playing Krisha Chaturvedi in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na was challenging, says Anjali Tatrari

New Delhi, November 22, 2021

She is currently attracting attention as cute girl next door Krisha Chaturvedi in Zee TV 's new show Tere Bina jiya Jaye Na, the story of an ordinary girl realizing her dream of being swept off her feet by her Prince Charming.

As she basks in the praise for her performance in Tere Bina jiya Jaye Na, actress Anjali Tatrari says that playing Krisha Chaturvedi was no cakewalk for her.

'My character in Tere Bina jiya Jaye Na is quite different from my earlier character in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. While my character in my earlier show was a slice-of-life role, the character of Krisha Chaturvedi has a lot of romanticism about it. Every girl dreams of being swept off her feet by her Prince Charming.

"However, I had to add a lot of nuances to the character to make it relatable to the audience. I also had to learn the Rajasthan dialect as the story of the show is based in Rajasthan," Anjali said.

Anjali is happy to play a character that is vastly different from what she has done earlier.

"Krisha Chaturvedi is vastly different from anything that I have done earlier. The character provided me a lot of scope for improvisation and experimentation . I consider myself fortunate to have got an opportunity to play such characters," she said.

The story of the show may seem like a fairy tale but Anjali insists that it is different from other such romances.

'Tere Bina jiya Jaye Na is not just a love story. There is more to the show than just the love story between Krisha Chaturvedi and Prince Devraj Singh Rathore (Avinash Rekhi).

"In fact, the love story of Krisha Chaturvedi and Prince Devraj Singh Rathore is just the beginning. The story of the show deals with what happens after the romance between the couple," she said.

Avinash Rekhi was last seen in the Colors show Choti Sardarni.

Anjali's chemistry with Rekhi has come in for praise from audiences. The actress is full of praise for her co-actor.

"Avinash Rekhi made me feel extremely comfortable on the sets of show. All of this comes across in our chemistry in the show," she said.

Tere Bina jiya Jaye Na, that premiered on Zee TV earlier this week, tells the story of an ordinary girl Krisha Chaturvedi who sees the realization of her dream of spending her life with the prince of her dreams, Devraj Singh Thakur of Ambikapur royal kingdom.

However, with the worlds of the girl next door Krishna Chaturvedi and the prince being poles apart, she soon finds herself pulled in a swamp full of lies and deceit.

The show takes viewers through the journey of Krisha Chaturvedi as she adjusts to the traditions and artificial life of the royalty with the prince.

Anjali Tatrari was last seen in the Sony TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which also featured Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola .

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Anjali started as a fashion blogger. In 2018, she did a small role in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. She also appeared in a music video Jallad with well known rapper Emiway Bantai.

She made her television debut with the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, aired on Sony TV in 2019. She played Varun Badola's daughter in the show.

NNN